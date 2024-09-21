 YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of Baby Boy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of Baby Boy

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of Baby Boy

Rathee is said to be based in Germany and is married to a German national named Juli Lbr-Rathee. "Welcoming our little baby boy to the world," posted Dhruv Rathee on X with a heart emoji and pictures of the newborn.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Dhruv Rathee welcomes baby boy with German wife Juli Lbr-Rathee | X | Dhruv Rathee

YouTuber and influencer Dhruv Rathee announced the birth of his first child and shared pictures of the newborn on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Welcoming our little baby boy to the world," posted Dhruv Rathee on X with a heart emoji.

Dhruv Rathee's YouTube videos are massively popular and the YouTuber gained prominence for his videos targetting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Read Also
'Dhruv Rathee Is Muslim, His Real Name Is Badru & Wife Is Pakistani': YouTuber Refutes Fake Posts...
article-image

Rathee is said to be based in Germany and is married to a German national Juli Lbr-Rathee. The YouTuber and his wife had also come under attack on social media platforms after his political videos took the internet by storm.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: Food Safety Department To Launch Special Drive For Prasad Quality Check In Temples After Tirupati Laddu Controversy
Rajasthan: Food Safety Department To Launch Special Drive For Prasad Quality Check In Temples After Tirupati Laddu Controversy
Back On Track: Is BSNL Making A Comeback & Challenging Airtel, Vi, And Jio? Here’s What The TRAI Data Shows
Back On Track: Is BSNL Making A Comeback & Challenging Airtel, Vi, And Jio? Here’s What The TRAI Data Shows
Mumbai: Season 2 Of Dharavi Premier League Kicks Off With 14 Teams
Mumbai: Season 2 Of Dharavi Premier League Kicks Off With 14 Teams
Polar Bear That Appeared In Iceland For The 1st Time In 8 Years Was Shot Dead By Police Thinking It Posed A Threat
Polar Bear That Appeared In Iceland For The 1st Time In 8 Years Was Shot Dead By Police Thinking It Posed A Threat

The YouTuber enjoys immense popularity among youngsters in India for his bold take on burning issues of the day. However, his critics call him a "Congress stooge" given his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Dhruv Rathee Under Fire For Deleting 'Justice For Nirbhaya 2'...
article-image

However, the YouTuber has maintained that he is not under the influence of any political party or its ideology and has said that he critiques the BJP or PM Modi in his videos as they are in power now. Rathee has claimed in his videos that he would speak against the Congress too if they misuse power after coming in Centre in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Food Safety Department To Launch Special Drive For Prasad Quality Check In Temples After...

Rajasthan: Food Safety Department To Launch Special Drive For Prasad Quality Check In Temples After...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of...

Atishi Takes Oath As Delhi CM In Presence Of Arvind Kejriwal, Parents At Raj Niwas; Watch Video

Atishi Takes Oath As Delhi CM In Presence Of Arvind Kejriwal, Parents At Raj Niwas; Watch Video

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...