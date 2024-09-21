YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Birth Of His 1st Child With German Wife, Shares Adorable Pics Of Baby Boy

Dhruv Rathee welcomes baby boy with German wife Juli Lbr-Rathee | X | Dhruv Rathee

YouTuber and influencer Dhruv Rathee announced the birth of his first child and shared pictures of the newborn on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Welcoming our little baby boy to the world," posted Dhruv Rathee on X with a heart emoji.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhruv Rathee's YouTube videos are massively popular and the YouTuber gained prominence for his videos targetting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Rathee is said to be based in Germany and is married to a German national Juli Lbr-Rathee. The YouTuber and his wife had also come under attack on social media platforms after his political videos took the internet by storm.

The YouTuber enjoys immense popularity among youngsters in India for his bold take on burning issues of the day. However, his critics call him a "Congress stooge" given his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

However, the YouTuber has maintained that he is not under the influence of any political party or its ideology and has said that he critiques the BJP or PM Modi in his videos as they are in power now. Rathee has claimed in his videos that he would speak against the Congress too if they misuse power after coming in Centre in the future.