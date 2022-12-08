Rajasthan: 'Rahul Gandhi is anti-Hindu': Youth sets himself on fire during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kota

Representative Photo |

Kota: A youth tried to self-immolate during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kota, Rajasthan on Thursday. The youth is said to be a BJP supporter and was allegedly annoyed with the comments of Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar.

The youth is identified as Kuldeep Sharma (31) and lives in Borkheda, Kota. The incident happened in the morning when Rahul was heading towards a statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Kuldeep reached near to the stage and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and then set himself on fire. The police officers present controlled the fire and took him into police custody. A video of Kuldeep is also getting viral in which he is accusing the Gandhi family of being anti-Hindu.

His brother Abhilash said that Kuldeep was angry with Rahul Gandhi's repeated remarks on Savarkar. When he came to know that Rahul Gandhi's Yatra would come to Kota city, he planned to stop the Yatra.

In the meantime, it was day four of the Rajasthan leg of the Yatra on Thursday and it got a grand welcome in Kota city. Thousands of people including coaching students welcome Rahul Gandhi. The city is the constituency of the parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal who was given a show cause notice by the party's high command after the rebel act of 91 MLAs of CM Ashok Gehlot's faction on September 25th.

Sonia reaches Ranthambore to celebrate her birthday

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached Ranthambhore on Thursday to celebrate her birthday on Friday. Rahul Gandhi will also accompany Sonia and the family. There will be a rest day of the Yatra on Friday and it will resume on Saturday when Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join the Yatra.