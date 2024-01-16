 Youth Killed Over Illicit Affair With Married Cousin In Greater Noida, Brother-In-Law Among 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouth Killed Over Illicit Affair With Married Cousin In Greater Noida, Brother-In-Law Among 2 Held

Youth Killed Over Illicit Affair With Married Cousin In Greater Noida, Brother-In-Law Among 2 Held

Police said that the body of a 25-year-old youth, later identified as Vipin Kumar, was found near Hindon Pusta in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Youth Killed Over Illicit Affair With Married Cousin In Greater Noida, Brother-In-Law Among 2 Held | Representative image

Greater Noida, January 16: A youth was killed over illicit relations with his married cousin sister in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. Police have arrested two persons, including the husband of the woman, in the matter. Police said that the body of a 25-year-old youth, later identified as Vipin Kumar, was found near Hindon Pusta in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida on Friday.

A youth named Jani and his associate were arrested

Officials said that during investigations, a youth named Jani and his associate were arrested by the police. On interrogation, they revealed that Vipin had illicit relations with Jani's wife, who was Vipin's cousin sister.

Jani has confessed during interrogation

Additional DCP Hridesh Kataria said that Jani has confessed during interrogation that he killed Vipin. Jani told the police that Vipin had illicit relations with his wife and he also used to meet her secretly. On this, Jani had threatened Vipin several times and had also warned his wife about it. But, they continue to meet.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Youth Kills Cousin Over Suspected Illicit Relations, Property Greed In Haridwar;...
article-image

Jani strangulated him to death with a rope

Jani called Vipin to Hindon Pushta, strangulated him to death with a rope and fled from the spot leaving the body in the bushes, the official said. To commit the crime, Jani had taken help from one Shyamveer. Both the accused have been arrested and booked for the murder, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'An Hour On Plane Felt Like Whole Day Inside Terrifying ICU': Doctor Saves Life Of Passenger...

'An Hour On Plane Felt Like Whole Day Inside Terrifying ICU': Doctor Saves Life Of Passenger...

Thousands Of Devotees Converge To Puri For Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project Inauguration (IN...

Thousands Of Devotees Converge To Puri For Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project Inauguration (IN...

Another Cheetah Brought From Namibia Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh, 10 Dead So Far

Another Cheetah Brought From Namibia Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh, 10 Dead So Far

Indigo Pilot Assault: Netizens Share Memes After Learning Notorious Passenger Was On Honeymoon, Say...

Indigo Pilot Assault: Netizens Share Memes After Learning Notorious Passenger Was On Honeymoon, Say...

'INDIA Placed Very Well In Taking On BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...

'INDIA Placed Very Well In Taking On BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...