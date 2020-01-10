'Your voters agree': Twitter reacts to Kanhaiya Kumar saying 'no one can fool us'

Taking a dig at the Centre, former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said abusing and blaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University will not solve the nation's problems.
While addressing a crowd Kanhaiya Kumar, "government things we don't understand anything, but let me tell you we know everything. No one can fool us." Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry here, he also said there was no "tukde tukde" government before 2014. 'Tukde tukde' gang is a term used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists.
"We have talked about what happened in JNU, but we also need to understand why one university is being defamed time and again. Why those standing with them too are branded as anti-national," Kumar was quoted as saying.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which Kanhaiya Kumar started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said actress Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she was an ambassador for a Modi government initiative, but turned anti-national after visiting the university.
"A Hindi cinema actress came to the university but did not raise slogans, did not take Modiji's name, did not take mota bhai's name. She just came and met the injured students. But calls were given to boycott her film.... Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she participated in a campaign for Modiji and became a traitor after coming to JNU," he said.
After Padukone's visit to the campus, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying that great personalities should also meet those students whose studies were affected due to the situation prevailing in the university.
"After her visit, the VC, whom everyone had been searching for, suddenly appeared in front of the media and said great personalities are meeting injured students, but they should also meet those whose studies were affected. Somebody tell him that it is your job to meet students, teachers and
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)