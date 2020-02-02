Your magical exercise might just start economy': Rahul Gandhi uses Modi's fitness video to take jibe at PM

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second budget of the re-elected Modi government. Soon after, Rahul Gandhi had called the Union Budget 2020 'hollow'.

"The main issues confronting this country today are unemployment and the situation as far as the economy is concerned. I did not see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get jobs. I saw a lot of tactical stuff, redundant things, I did not see any central idea," Gandhi told reporters.

"I did not find any strategic thing in it. The main issue is employment and economy. There is redundancy and income tax has been complicated instead. The government's approach is visible in this budget. It did not have anything in it. It was hollow," he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the budget speech was "too long" and the Trinamool Congress alleged that the government was lying on tax cuts and one should read the fine print on the so-called IT cuts, as government has removes incentives.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram gave it a score of zero to one out of 10 and asserted that the Modi government has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs.