'Your family stands by you each day': On Priyanka Gandhi's birthday, Robert Vadra has a heartfelt message for her

On Sunday, countless social media users took to various platforms to wish Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a happy birthday.
Significant amongst them was a tweet by her husband Robert Vadra.
"Pri, Happy Birthday. Wish you the happiest year & a fulfilling one that completes all the tasks for the efforts you make & most importantly a healthy year, that keeps you safe & strong to reach out to all people who need you.Your family stands by you each day stronger (sic)," he wrote, sharing a picture of the two of them.
Incidentally, Vadra had also taken to Twitter to wish Priyanka in 2019. That remains his pinned tweet even after the new wish was posted.
"Happy Birthday P. Wish you with love, the best years ahead, full of the best of health n all happiness . Always in your support, through good n tough times . Enjoy your special day n special year ahead," the earlier tweet read.
Many other leaders also took to social media wish the Congress general secretary on her birthday.
Take a look at some of the posts:
We often take birthdays to be a day of rest. Priyanka however remained in news headlines on Sunday, even as birthday wishes poured in.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader expressed dismay at the incident in which a manager of a private firm was murdered after being robbed in Noida on January 7, and said that criminals are fearless in Uttar Pradesh.
"Gaurav Chandel who worked as a Manager was murdered by criminals in Noida. The government's approach till now is lackadaisical in the murder which was committed after looting the victim. If criminals are so fearless in Noida, it's not hard to imagine what must be the conditions elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh," she wrote.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)