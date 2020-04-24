Young engineers across India join hands to help doctors with protective face-shields

Lucknow: India reported its first Covid19 case on 30 January in Kerala and the total number of cases remained at 3 till February end limited to Kerala only.

As the cases grew gradually in March across India infecting many doctors and nurses as well, it emerged that the country doesn’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and N95 masks to protect its “frontline corona warriors” of the pandemic.

It was the same time when some young engineers, sitting at home due to national lockdown, decided to do something quickly to protect healthcare professionals.

“Our doctor friends made some desperate calls to ask us to provide anything which could help them to cover the face as they were either not provided with the PPEs or have been given poor quality ones,” says Indranil Chandra, one of the young innovators involved in offering the simplest and quickest solution to the shortage of PPEs and masks that is “face-shields”.

Using “Makers Club” platform, a community of innovators/engineers associated with innovation centres established in major cities across India, they have designed a simple face shield-made up of a headband and a transparent plastic sheet attached to it-which offers protection to entire face.