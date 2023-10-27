'You Were Making Reels In Tel Aviv, Not Covering War In Gaza': AIMIM Leader Tells Journalist Rubika Liyaquat On LIVE TV (Watch Heated Debate)

TV news anchor Rubika Liyaquat and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan engaged in a "war of words" in a heated debate over Israel | Youtube/Bharat 24

Mumbai: TV news anchor Rubika Liyaquat and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan engaged in a "war of words" while debating on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The news anchor, who only recently returned from Israle after doing and sharing ground reports related to Israel's retaliation against Hamas after the October 7 attack, was told by the AIMIM spokesperson that if the anchor had reported from the Gaza strip, her impression about the whole conflict would change.

Heated debate

The heated debate between the anchor and Pathan on the talk show started with Rubika Liyaquat saying that she stood with Israel, who is the victim of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Waris Pathan accused Rubika of "only standing with Israel"

This made the AIMIM leader angry who then started accusing that Rubika Liyaquat was "standing only with Israel." On this, Rubika urges Waris Pathan ko make his stand clear. The AIMIM leader then says that he is standing with "the Palestinians who were massacred by Israel" and called Israel's action against Hamas in the Gaza strip a "grenocide of Palestinians."

Rubika says she exposed Waris Pathan

Rubika then says that she wanted to expose Waris Pathan and that he was supporting Hamas. Rubika then goes on to comment that Waris Pathan was in the support of Hamas terrorists. This further angers Waris Pathan, who replies in anger that Rubika "didn't bother about Muslims" and that she was a "Jew."

Waris Pathan takes a dig at Rubika on X

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also shared a clip from the debate in which he shared "his side of the story."

In his post on X, Waris Pathan also took a dig at the news anchor's coverage of the Israel War and commented that Rubika was "Roaming around comfortably at night with the camera hanging on her shoulder and making cool reels."

.@RubikaLiyaquat tel Aviv गईं थी जहां ना बोमबर्डिंग हो रही थी ना मास मर्डर हो रहे थे ना भारी मिसाइल मारे जा रहे थे।



इसलिए रात को आराम से काँधे पर कैमरा लटका कर घूम रही थी और मस्त reels बना रही थी।



अगर रुबिका Gaza पट्टी जाती तो विचार बदल जाते इज़राइल को गालियाँ बकती देखती… pic.twitter.com/GdTYs8Kg6q — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) October 26, 2023

