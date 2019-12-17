'You have majority in Parliament, we have majority on street': Kanhaiya Kumar on Citizenship Law

Former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday has slammed the Central government and said that if government do not consider us citizens, "we do not consider you the government."
Kanhaiya also brought back his famous "hum leke rahenge azaadi" slogans. Kanhaiya told the Indian Express, "“If you do not consider us citizens, we do not consider you the government. You may well have majority in Parliament; we have the majority on the street. This fight is not about Hindus or Muslims…we do not want a country of (V D) Savarkar but of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want Ashfaq and Bismil to fight, (but) we will not let that happen.”
In a massive rally on Monday, Kanhaiya Kumar chanted his famous "hum leke rahenge azaadi" slogans. During which he also condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police action against students of Delhi's Jamia Milia University.
Kanhaiya Kumar shared a video from the protest rally in Bihar's Purnia and said people have raised their voices against the "crackdown on students" and "unconstitutional CAB-NRC".
According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and were facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)