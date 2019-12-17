'You have majority in Parliament, we have majority on street': Kanhaiya Kumar on Citizenship Law

Former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday has slammed the Central government and said that if government do not consider us citizens, "we do not consider you the government."

Kanhaiya also brought back his famous "hum leke rahenge azaadi" slogans. Kanhaiya told the Indian Express, "“If you do not consider us citizens, we do not consider you the government. You may well have majority in Parliament; we have the majority on the street. This fight is not about Hindus or Muslims…we do not want a country of (V D) Savarkar but of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want Ashfaq and Bismil to fight, (but) we will not let that happen.”