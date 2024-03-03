 'You Don't Even Have Family': RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On PM Modi (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering the PM's criticism of dynastic politics with pointed remarks about Modi's personal life and his religion.

Addressing a crowd, Yadav questioned the prime minister's stance on dynastic politics, stating, "Modi speaks on dynastic politics. Okay, you tell me, Modi ji, why did you not have a child? You don't have a family."

Known for his candid and often controversial remarks, Yadav continued, "Hey brother, tell me why was there no child in your family? People who have many children are told that they are after family. Fighting for the family. You don't even have a family."

The RJD chief also brought up the topic of religion, claiming that Modi is not even a Hindu. "When someone's mother dies, her son gets his hair shaved. Why didn't you (Modi) get it shaved when your mother died?" Yadav was referring to an incident where Modi did not shave his hair after his mother's demise, a tradition observed by many in Hindu culture.

The RJD supremo's bold statements have sparked discussions on social media, with supporters and critics engaging in heated debates over the appropriateness of such personal attacks in political discourse.

Lalu Yadav's direct confrontation with the prime minister comes just before the looming Lok Sabha elections.

