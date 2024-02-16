Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Rahul Gandhi For PM Post, Says 'Koi Kami Thodi Hain' | Twitter

The Lok Sabha Elections are fast approaching, and every day there is a big development reported that is adding new dimensions to the Indian politics. All leaders are leaving no stone unturned in efforts to ensure victory. But the biggest race is that for the Prime Minister's post. The INDIA Boc is still divided who will be their face for the candidate for the Prime Minister's position. Amid all the speculations, RJD seems to be in favour of the idea of Rahul Gandhi being the Prime Ministerial candidate. When asked, RJD leader Lalu Prasad said Rahul Gandhi is competent enough for the responsibility.

#WATCH | Patna: On being asked if Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister, former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says "Koi kami thodi hai, koi kami nahi hain..." pic.twitter.com/1XNASqd4W3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Tejashwi joins Rahul's yatra

Meanwhile, Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reaches it's final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today. Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader ackowledging his ally in his post on x.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra underway in Bihar's Sasaram; Former Dy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav participates in the yatra. pic.twitter.com/0QjBcYOLGq — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Yadav will also share the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

This will be the first time the RJD leader will be seen sharing the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with INDIA bloc.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Faces Uphill Battle As It Sets To Enter Uttar Pradesh

"Today is the 34th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Rahul Gandhi will have conversations with farmer leaders in Rohtas today...Today around 2:30 pm, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh..." Senior Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said.