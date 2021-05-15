Yogi, Captain trade barbs

Lucknow

The creation of the new district of Malerkotla in Punjab is a “reflection the divisive policy of the Congress”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya­nath said on Saturday, hitting out at the Amarinder Singh government, as per NDTV.

“Any distinction based on faith and religion is contrary to the spirit of India’s Constitution. At this time, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection the divisive policy of the Congress,” Yogi tweeted in Hindi, a day after Amarinder made the announcement.

Slamming Yogi over his “infla­mmatory” tweet, the Punjab CM asked his UP counterpart to stay out of Punjab’s affairs, “which are in much better shape than those in UP under the divisive and destructive BJP government, which has been actively promoting communal discord in the state for the past over four years.”

“What does he (Yogi) know of Pun­jab’s ethos or the history of Malerko­tla, whose relation­ship with Sikhism and its Gurus was known to every Punjabi? And what does he understand of the Indian Consti­tution, which is being bra­zenly trampled every day by his own government in UP?” Amari­n­der said in a statement.