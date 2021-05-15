Yogi, Captain trade barbs

Lucknow
The creation of the new district of Malerkotla in Punjab is a “reflection the divisive policy of the Congress”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, hitting out at the Amarinder Singh government, as per NDTV.
“Any distinction based on faith and religion is contrary to the spirit of India’s Constitution. At this time, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection the divisive policy of the Congress,” Yogi tweeted in Hindi, a day after Amarinder made the announcement.
Slamming Yogi over his “inflammatory” tweet, the Punjab CM asked his UP counterpart to stay out of Punjab’s affairs, “which are in much better shape than those in UP under the divisive and destructive BJP government, which has been actively promoting communal discord in the state for the past over four years.”
“What does he (Yogi) know of Punjab’s ethos or the history of Malerkotla, whose relationship with Sikhism and its Gurus was known to every Punjabi? And what does he understand of the Indian Constitution, which is being brazenly trampled every day by his own government in UP?” Amarinder said in a statement.