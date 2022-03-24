Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony: From PM Modi to 'Kashmir Files' team, here's who all will attend mega-event tomorrow

During the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow at Lucknow Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event. Preparations are being made for thousands of guests, including high profile leaders, leading industrialists, seers, celebrities who are expected to attend.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, CMs of BJP-ruled states will also attend the mega ceremony being held in UP's capital city.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited. On the other hand, Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor, have also received invitations.

Notably, the team of the recently released runaway hit Hindi movie 'The Kashmir Files' has also been invited. Actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend.

Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. The ceremony will be held at 4 pm on March 25. The stadium is to be used for the cricket tournament IPL this year.

The main stage has a massive banner featuring PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people. The stage for the VIPs has been prepared in the northern end of the stadium. A small area right before the main stage has been allocated to the media.

While four pitches of the cricket stadium have been barricaded, seating arrangements have been made on the entire ground. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.

Speaking about the security arrangements, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Close to 8000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed." "The access to the venue will be strictly regulated with ATS commandos manning all sensitive spots. Each visitor will be screened before being allowed to enter the venue. Door frame metal detectors and hand held metal detectors are being set up at every entry point," he said.

Police have also installed CCTV cameras in and around the venue.

The feed from the CCTV cameras will be monitored live at the control room under the supervision of senior officials. Drones will also be kept on standby, said Kumar.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:32 PM IST