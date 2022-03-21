Uttar Pradesh: Former Min in Yogi Adityanath cabinet Swati Singh seeks divorce from legislator husband

Lucknow: Swati Singh, a minister in the previous government of Yogi Adityanath has sought divorce from her husband. While Swati was denied party ticket in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, her husband Dayashankar Singh had contested as Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Balia seat and won.

The relationship between the two turned soar just before the assembly polls when Swati had alleged that Dayashankar has been conspiring against her to obtain party ticket for himself. Swati had successfully contested 2017 assembly polls from Sarojninagar seat of Lucknow and was made minister in the Yogi cabinet. However, this year she was replaced by former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh on Sarojninagar seat. Her husband, also a state office-bearer in BJP was given ticket from Balia city seat.

According to sources close to the former minister the divorce case was initially filed in 2012 but later on Swati had stopped pursuing it after becoming minister in UP govt.The family court had dismissed the case in 2018 as both the parties were not reaching for the proceedings. However, last week Swati Singh approached the family court again and asked for divorce. The Additional Principal Judge (APJ) in the family court Suchi Srivastava has reserved order in this case. The next hearing in this matter has been fixed for May 5.

Meanwhile the reopening of divorce case could give a jolt to BJP legislator Daya Shankar Singh who has been eyeing for a berth in the Yogi cabinet taking oath on Friday.

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh: Sons kill mothers in two separate cases in Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:08 PM IST