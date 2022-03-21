Uttar Pradesh: Sons kill mothers in two separate cases in Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur

In two different incidences of murder of Uttra Pradesh son killed mother in Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur.

In Hamirpur district of UP, a man killed his 80-year-old mother by slitting her neck with a sharp knife and later trying to burn her dead body, reported India Today.

The top cops were informed about the incidents on Monday morning. The police has taken the accused son into custody who was suffering from a mental disorder.

In a separate incident In Shahjahanpur, a young man killed his elderly mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The police have arrested the accused from the village.

According to reports, the deceased Ramvati, lived with her son Ram Naresh. Her husband, Chhedalal had died about 12 years ago.

Her son was allegedly addicted to drinking alcohol and used to work as a labourer occasionally. Ram Naresh pestered his mother for money to buy liquor and when she refused, he beat her up.

