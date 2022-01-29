Uttar Pradesh court awards death penalty to three in triple murder case

A local court here has sentenced three people to death in a 10-year-old triple murder case in Jalapur village.

Government prosecutor Pushpendra Singh Chauhan on Saturday said on October 1, 2012, Manish Yadav along with his relatives Virendra Yadav and Kamlesh had shot dead his father Sukhram, step mother Sushma and step brother Abhishekh over a property dispute.

Avadh Singh, the brother of deceased Sukhram had lodged an FIR at Karhal Police Station against Manish Yadav, Virendra Yadav and Kamlesh.

Following a probe, the three were arrested and a chargesheet was submitted in court, police said.

Chauhan said on Friday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge/Fast Track Court Tarannum Khan, after hearing the prosecution and defence counsels, held the trio guilty and sentenced them to death.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on each of the convicts and directed that Rs 2.70 lakh of this amount be paid to deceased Sukhram's daughter, Rachna.

