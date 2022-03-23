UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath meets BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi a day before BJP legislative party meeting

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence, in Delhi.

The caretake chief minister reached the national capital today evening to discuss government formation in the state with the party's Central leadership.

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath meets BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/G3iV6fr7Of — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

After attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand, Adityanath reached national capital today evening to discuss and finalise the names of ministers for his new cabinet.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda and the party's national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh will be present during the meeting at Union Hime Minister Amit Shah's residence.

Central observers Shah and former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will be reaching Lucknow on Thursday for the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:23 PM IST