 Yoga Girl Archana Makwana Urges SGPC To Withdraw FIR Days After Summon From Punjab Police
Yoga Girl Archana Makwana Urges SGPC To Withdraw FIR Days After Summon From Punjab Police

This comes after the Punjab Police asked the Gujarat-based social media influencer on Wednesday to participate in the investigation until June 30th.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Instagram influencer Archana Makwana sparked controversy among some Sikh community members after posting pictures of herself performing yoga at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar.

In a recent video statement, Archana has appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to withdraw the FIR filed against her. This comes after the Punjab Police asked the Gujarat-based social media influencer on Wednesday to participate in the investigation until June 30th.

In a fresh video message, Archana explained that when she performed 'Shirsaasan' (headstand) at the Golden Temple on June 21, many devotees witnessed it without any objection. She expressed surprise that someone abroad took offense at her photos, stating, "Nobody's sentiment was hurt at that time. I didn't feel I was doing anything wrong."

"If anyone had objected, I would have promptly deleted all the pictures."

article-image

She urged the SGPC to withdraw the FIR; otherwise, her legal team is prepared to engage in a legal battle.

The SGPC, considered the 'Mini Parliament' of the religion, filed a police complaint against the Instagram influencer on June 22 after pictures of Instagram influencer, Archana Makwana, while performing Yoga went viral.

article-image

On June 22,  Archana Makwana had released a video saying that she would no longer go to any gurdwara.

The social media influencer was last week booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments for performing Yoga inside the Golden Temple premises. She was provided protection by Gujarat Police after she received multiple threat calls.

The FIR under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code comes after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had filed a complaint with Amritsar Police against the fashion designer.

