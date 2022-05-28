e-Paper Get App

Yasin Malik jailed for life: India slams OIC-IPHRC's stand on Kashmir separatist's life term

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Manvender Vashist

India has strongly condemned the remarks of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation- Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on NIA sentencing Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

Terming the remark "unacceptable", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday: "India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner."

Taking to Twitter, the OIC had said: "OIC-IPHRC condemned illegal conviction of prominent Kashmiri politician Mr. Yassen Malik on concocted charges following sham trial in India. He is imprisoned under inhumane conditions which are reflective of systemic Indian bias and persecution of Kashmiri Muslims in IOJK."

"Such acts of blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are aimed at denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination. It not only constitute travesty of Indian justice but also exposed the claims of democracy," it said in another tweet.

The two tweets sparked a huge controversy forcing the MEA to release a statement condeming the OIC's stand.

