'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Forceful Hospitalisation Amid Deteriorating Health

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk's forceful hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital amid his deteriorating health on the 21st day of his hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress leader addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun, where he demanded sweeping reforms to India's education and examination system. He had argued that no political party or organisation should control educational institutions and called for a broad political consensus to tackle recurring paper leaks.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, citing his deteriorating health after more than three weeks of fasting. Wangchuk was scheduled to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday before being hospitalised.

Police cite court directions

In a statement posted on X, DCP New Delhi said the decision was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.