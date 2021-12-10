Wreath-laying ceremony of police personnel SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad conducted in J&K's Bandipora; see pics

A wreath-laying ceremony of the two police personnel- SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. The two succumbed to injuries in a terrorist attack in the Gulshan Chowk area, earlier in the day.

The two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in Kashmir's Bandipora district today.

The incident took place in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk this evening.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress, they said.

They were rushed to the nearby district hospital, however, as per hospital sources, both the police personnel succumbed to their injuries.

"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," he said on Twitter.

Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers, said the spokesman.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:02 PM IST