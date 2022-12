WR to run five pairs of winter special trains to various destinations

Image for representational purpose | Indian rail info

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passenger traffic during Christmas Festival, Western Railway has decided to run 5 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare to various destinations. Passengers kindly take note that linen will not be provided in these trains.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09207/09208 Bandra Terminus –Bhavnagar Terminus Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 9.15 hrs and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 23.45 hrs, the same day. This train will run on 23rd & 30th December, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus every Thursday at 14.50 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 22nd & 29th December, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola, Songadh and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2. Train No. 09325/09326 Bandra Terminus – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09325 Bandra Terminus – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 15.30 hrs and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 07.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 23rd & 30th December, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09326 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Thursday at 20.00 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 12.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 22nd & 29th December, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore stations in both directions. The train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3. Train No. 09575/09576 Bandra Terminus – Okha Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09575 Bandra Terminus – Okha Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday at 06.15 hrs and reach Okha at 01.35 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 21st & 28th December, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09576 Okha-Bandra Terminus special will depart from Okha every Tuesday at 8.30 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 04.50 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 20th & 27th December, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Khambalia and Dwarka stations in both directions. The train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

4. Train No. 09057/09058 Udhna – Mangaluru Superfast Special [8 Trips]

Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Superfast Special will depart from Udhna at 20.00 hrs and will reach Mangaluru Jn at 18.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 21st, 25th & 28th December, 2022 & on 1st January, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru– Udhna Superfast Special will depart Mangaluru at 20.45 hrs and reach Udhna at 19.25 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 22nd, 26th & 29th December, 2022 & on 2nd January, 2023. Enroute this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookmbika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surthal stations in both stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5. Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad – Karmali Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Karmali Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. & reach Karmali at 05.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 20th & 27th December, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09411 Karmali - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Karmali every Wednesday at 9.20 hrs. & reach Ahmedabad at 07.00 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09575, 09576 & 09412 will open from 18th December, 2022 and Train Nos. 09325, 09326, 09207, 09208 and 09057 open from 19th December, 2022 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.*