Worsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5

A boy attends online classes/ Representative Pic | BL Soni

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, the Union Territory government on Monday issued a directive asking all schools to conduct online-only classes for students from nursery to Class 5, in view of the sharp rise in pollution levels across the national capital.

Until now, parents had been given the option to choose between sending their children to school or opting for online classes. This option has now been withdrawn by the Delhi government.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular stating, “In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 are discontinued until further orders in all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools of Delhi.”

“All heads of schools are hereby directed to ensure that classes for these grades are conducted in online mode. However, classes for the remaining grades will continue to be held as per earlier directions,” the circular added.