 Worsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWorsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5

Worsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5

Due to the increased AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi, offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 have been suspended. Online classes will be mandatory for these grades until further notice.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
A boy attends online classes/ Representative Pic | BL Soni

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, the Union Territory government on Monday issued a directive asking all schools to conduct online-only classes for students from nursery to Class 5, in view of the sharp rise in pollution levels across the national capital.

Until now, parents had been given the option to choose between sending their children to school or opting for online classes. This option has now been withdrawn by the Delhi government.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular stating, “In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 are discontinued until further orders in all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools of Delhi.”

Read Also
Delhi Schools Move To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To IX, XI As AQI Touches ‘Severe Plus’
article-image

“All heads of schools are hereby directed to ensure that classes for these grades are conducted in online mode. However, classes for the remaining grades will continue to be held as per earlier directions,” the circular added.

FPJ Shorts
Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Leader, Former MP Ramvilas Das Vedanti Dies At 77
Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Leader, Former MP Ramvilas Das Vedanti Dies At 77
Maharashtra State EC Announces Poll Schedule For 29 Municipal Corporations Including BMC, Voting On January 15, 2026
Maharashtra State EC Announces Poll Schedule For 29 Municipal Corporations Including BMC, Voting On January 15, 2026
Blake Lively's Christmas Fashion; Gossip Girl Actor Looks Party Ready In Red & White
Blake Lively's Christmas Fashion; Gossip Girl Actor Looks Party Ready In Red & White
Punjab News: 11 Schools In Jalandhar Receive Bomb Threats
Punjab News: 11 Schools In Jalandhar Receive Bomb Threats

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Leader, Former MP Ramvilas Das Vedanti Dies At 77

Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Leader, Former MP Ramvilas Das Vedanti Dies At 77

Punjab News: 11 Schools In Jalandhar Receive Bomb Threats

Punjab News: 11 Schools In Jalandhar Receive Bomb Threats

Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes

Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes

Worsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5

Worsening Air Quality: Delhi Orders Online-Only Classes For Nursery To Class 5

Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services...

Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services...