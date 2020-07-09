Worried about coronavirus? These two Lysol products can kill COVID-19 on surfaces

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two Lysol products as an effective surface disinfectant against the novel coronavirus.

Two products of the common household disinfectant spray - Lysol - were lab tested by EPA. The agency found that they could kill the SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces.

The products are as follows:

Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99)

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127)

As per the official press release, EPA’s list of products that meet the agency’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 (known as List N) includes more than 420 products. In many cases, the agency was able to approve claims in as little as 14 days.