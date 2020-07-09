Worried about coronavirus? These two Lysol products can kill COVID-19 on surfaces

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two Lysol products as an effective surface disinfectant against the novel coronavirus.
Two products of the common household disinfectant spray - Lysol - were lab tested by EPA. The agency found that they could kill the SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces.
The products are as follows:
Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99)
Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127)
As per the official press release, EPA’s list of products that meet the agency’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 (known as List N) includes more than 420 products. In many cases, the agency was able to approve claims in as little as 14 days.
However, newly approved Lysol products are the first List N products for which the agency has reviewed laboratory testing data and approved label claims against SARS-CoV-2.
EPA expects to approve such claims for additional List N products in the coming weeks.
Here are the 6 steps for safe & effective disinfectant use as given by EPA:
Step 1: Check that your product is EPA-approved Find the EPA registration number on the product. Then, check to see if it is on EPA’s list of approved disinfectants at epa.gov/listn (Find the product in Indian Market)
Step 2: Read the directions Follow the product’s directions. Check “use sites” and “surface types” to see where you can use the product. Read the “precautionary statements.”
Step 3: Pre-clean the surface Make sure to wash the surface with soap and water if the directions mention pre-cleaning or if the surface is visibly dirty.
Step 4: Follow the contact time You can find the contact time in the directions. The surface should remain wet the whole time to ensure the product is effective.
Step 5: Wear gloves and wash your hands For disposable gloves, discard them after each cleaning. For reusable gloves, dedicate a pair to disinfecting COVID-19. Wash your hands after removing the gloves.
Step 6: Lock it up Keep lids tightly closed and store out of reach of children.
