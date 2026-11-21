Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Lucknow: India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, saying the country was moving towards becoming the world's skill capital.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition was held in Shanghai, China, in September 2026. The competition is the world's largest international gathering of skills talent.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation here, Modi said the international competition would bring young participants from several Asian countries to Uttar Pradesh.

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"Next year, in 2027, India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition. Young people from across Asia will come here, and this event will be organised in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Congratulating Uttar Pradesh in advance for hosting the international event, Modi said the country was progressing towards becoming the world's skill capital.

"India is moving forward towards becoming the skill capital of the world. And at the centre of this ambition are you," he told the young participants, referring to the country's skilled workforce.

Modi said he was speaking not just about India's aspirations but also its potential to contribute to the global skilled workforce.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary were also present at the event, among others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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