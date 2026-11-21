Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said that India's traditional craftsmanship and skill-based education system suffered under successive foreign invasions and British colonial rule, adding that his government is committed to restoring dignity and respect for vocational skills.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on November 21, Modi said that India was once a centre of global attraction and prosperity, but its traditional skills and craftsmanship were deliberately undermined by foreign invaders.

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"When invaders came to our country, our nation, witnessing a golden era, was a centre of both attraction and envy for the world. And when they came to India, what did they do? They struck the very first blow at craftsmanship and skill... Later, the British arrived. They were a bit more sophisticated, so they changed the method. Macaulay began imposing an education system on the people of the country in which our skill-based system was reduced merely to producing paper-pushing clerks... The British, too, destroyed skills in India to advance their own industry," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting what he described as the social stigma associated with vocational education, Modi said that students pursuing technical training often face a lack of recognition compared to those attending conventional universities and colleges.

"What is the situation in our society? If a child gets admitted to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), their parents do not tell friends and relatives that they go to an ITI, they hide it, they feel ashamed. Why? Because they are not going to a university or a college; they are wearing blue-collar clothes and working with their hands. This situation was created, and I have resolved that I must change this situation," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to change societal attitudes towards skill-based education and ensure that vocational training receives the recognition and respect it deserves.

His remarks highlighted the importance of strengthening India's skill development ecosystem and encouraging young people to pursue technical and vocational training as avenues for employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

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