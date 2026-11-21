Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | X @ANI

Lucknow, Nov 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said skill development is no longer limited to generating employment and is crucial for nation-building and national security, citing the example of India's growing defence production sector.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation here, Singh said the country's industries are expanding, and the nature of employment is undergoing transformation, making it essential for young people to continuously upgrade their skills.

"Today, the importance of skill development is not limited to securing employment. It is connected with nation-building and national security. An important example of this is our defence production," he said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "India is promoting indigenisation in the field of defence manufacturing at a very rapid pace, and therefore today, to make India self-reliant in the manufacturing of defence equipment and military technology, a large number of skilled and trained manpower is required. I believe that schemes related to skill development are playing an important role in fulfilling this requirement. In the 21st century, the illiterate person will not be the one who cannot read and write, but the one who does not know how to learn, unlearn what has been learned according to the times, and relearn... At such a time, merely acquiring skills is not enough; updating oneself with time is also extremely essential. Therefore, our government is striving to ensure that the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of youth continue consistently according to the needs of the time..."(Source: DD/ANI) — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

Singh said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industries are growing, and the methods of working are changing rapidly.

"In such a situation, merely acquiring skills is not enough. It is also extremely important to keep up with the times. Therefore, our government is making efforts to ensure that skills of young people develop continuously through skilling, reskilling and upskilling initiatives," he said.

The defence minister said the economic strength of a country is determined not merely by its natural resources, capital or technological advancement but also by the capabilities and skills of its citizens.

"In our tradition, we have learnt that knowledge gives a person understanding, skills give them capability, and a combination of both makes them self-reliant," he said.

Singh said the National Skill Convocation has helped change the perception that convocation ceremonies are associated primarily with universities and higher academic degrees.

"Skill development is in no way inferior to formal education. Rather, it supplements and complements it," he asserted.

Highlighting the expansion of the country's skill development ecosystem over the past 12 years, Singh said more than 1.64 crore young people have received training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) till June 2026.

He said the number of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the country has increased from approximately 9,800 in 2014 to more than 14,000 at present.

However, he said, the significance of these figures lay in the transformation that skill development had brought to the lives of young people.

"When a young person from a small town or village receives training from an ITI and starts working in an industry, they do not merely earn a livelihood but also transform the economic condition of their family," he said.

Similarly, a young person who establishes an enterprise using technical skills not only creates employment for themselves, but also generates opportunities for others, contributing to the goal of self-reliance, he added.

Singh said a strong skill ecosystem has been made possible through the vision of Prime Minister Modi, who recognised that skills need to be developed in mission mode to realise the goal of a developed India.

He said skill development has progressed at an unprecedented pace over the past 12 years.

Singh also congratulated the 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes, National Skill Training Institutes and Institutes of Training of Trainers who were felicitated by Prime Minister Modi at the ceremony.

He said the fifth National Skill Convocation is a special occasion as it is being held outside Delhi for the first time.

Congratulating Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary for organising the national-level programme in Lucknow, Singh also described it as a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh and congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event was attended by Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Jayant Chaudhary and other senior dignitaries and officials.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, earlier welcomed the prime minister to the Uttar Pradesh capital and extended his greetings to young achievers who had arrived from different parts of the country.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)