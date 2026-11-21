'Sustained Govt Efforts Keep Kashmiri Youth Away From Terrorism': Union HM Amit Shah | X @AmitShah

Itanagar, Nov 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that sustained efforts by the Union government have yielded positive results, with no Kashmiri youth currently involved in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing a gathering at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar, after presenting the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Home Minister lauded the armed forces and security agencies for their successful efforts in containing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the security situation in the Union Territory has improved significantly following the abrogation of Article 370.

He said that when the Narendra Modi-led Union government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special Constitutional status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, opposition parties had strongly opposed the move.

"When Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, the entire Opposition had united to question what Article 370 had to do with terrorism. Today, it is a matter of pride that following the abrogation of Article 370, the sense of separatism among the youth of Kashmir has come to an end," Union Minister Shah noted.

He said that this is not merely the end of the life of one terrorist; it marks the beginning of the end of the ideology of separatism in the Valley.

Union Minister Shah expressed confidence that just as development began in the Kashmir Valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the coming period would be very promising for the Valley.

The Home Minister said that recently, in an encounter in Pulwama, the Kashmir Police eliminated the last known active Kashmiri terrorist belonging to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He said that not a single local terrorist now remains in the Kashmir Valley, and all those who remain are foreign terrorists.

Union Minister Shah said that this is a major milestone achieved after 35 years of struggle through the sustained valour, dedication and sacrifice of our security forces and intelligence agencies.

He added that during 1990s, there were concerns about how long Kashmir could be kept under control, as terrorism was at its peak.

"At that time, the valour of our security forces kept Kashmir integrated with the country."

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