PM Modi Says AI Cannot Take Away Jobs From Skilled Workers, Stresses Importance Of Vocational Training At Lucknow Convocation | X @ANI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that no technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), could take away employment from people possessing the right skills, asserting that skilled workers would remain indispensable to the country's economy.

PM Modi Addresses Concerns Over AI Replacing Jobs

Addressing the Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Modi said that the growing concerns over AI replacing jobs should not undermine the importance of vocational training and technical skills.

"Understand this clearly. No one can take away the employment of a person who possesses skills," he said, recalling how skilled workers played a crucial role in keeping the country functioning during the Covid pandemic when people realised that money alone could not ensure survival without essential services.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Those who possess skill, those who have craftsmanship, their demand is going to rise. Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: 'The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India's artisans.'... Today, the entire world is asking for people from India. And whom do they want? Not those who graduated from universities; they want those trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)."(Source: ANI/DD) — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

PM Modi Calls For Change In Mindset Towards Vocational Education

The Prime Minister said India needed to change its mindset towards vocational education, pointing out that parents sometimes hesitated to disclose that their children had enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

He said students graduating from ITIs deserved the same respect as those from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). "Earlier, convocations were held only in colleges and universities. I decided that ITI students too should receive the same honour and dignity. I see India's future in their hands," he said.

PM Modi Highlights Importance Of Skilled Workers In Nation-Building

Emphasising the importance of skilled workers in nation-building, Modi said every individual depended on people with different skills and occupations at various stages of life. He cited an exercise in which he had asked officials to prepare a list of services and occupations required by a person from birth to death.

Initially, officials came up with a list of 30 to 35 occupations. However, after being asked to undertake a detailed exercise covering everyday requirements, they prepared a list of nearly 1,000 different kinds of work within a week.

Skilled Youth Essential For National Progress

"These are the skills that keep society moving," he said, adding that no nation could progress without recognising and strengthening the skills of its youth.

Modi also underlined India's rich tradition of craftsmanship, citing Banarasi and Kanchipuram silk, cotton textiles, Kalamkari, metalwork, sculpture and traditional steel-making. Referring to Lucknow's chikankari, he said the city had preserved its traditional craft for generations.

Centre Focuses On Dignity Of Labour And Modernisation Of ITIs

The Prime Minister said his government had been working to restore dignity to labour through the spirit of 'Shramev Jayate'. He also stressed the need to modernise ITI curricula, upgrade machinery and train instructors in emerging technologies to prepare students for changing industrial requirements.

Referring to India's trade agreements with different countries, Modi said they would create new employment opportunities for skilled workers. The government was making efforts to ensure that vocational training kept pace with technological advancements and industry requirements, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the ceremony, said young people trained under the Skill India initiative would play a decisive role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He said the state government had partnered with Tata Technologies to introduce courses in emerging technologies at more than 150 ITIs. These include drone technology, robotics, the Internet of Things and 3D printing.

More than 12,000 youths trained under these programmes had secured employment through campus placements, he said.

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