Bihar Gets Development Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crore; CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes PM Modi, Highlights 'Nitish Setu' Inauguration |

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state and expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued support and guidance in accelerating Bihar's development.

Addressing a programme in Vaishali district, the Chief Minister said Bihar had witnessed a historic day as the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth approximately ₹34,000 crore. The projects span road connectivity, power, education, healthcare, urban infrastructure, water supply and employment generation.

One of the major highlights of the programme was the inauguration of the six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur 'Nitish Setu', constructed at a cost of ₹5,571.69 crore. The 19.36-km-long bridge connects Kacchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali, improving connectivity between the two districts.

Nitish Setu to ease connectivity, benefit Raghopur Diara

Calling the bridge an important milestone in Bihar's development journey, Choudhary said the project would make travel across the Ganga more convenient and reduce traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu.

He added that the bridge would particularly benefit residents of the Raghopur Diara region by improving their access to Patna and other parts of the state.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Developed India' and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision of a 'Prosperous Bihar' were guiding the state's development agenda.

Major infrastructure and power projects inaugurated

Among the projects inaugurated were national highway construction and upgradation works, Unit 2 of the 660-MW Buxar Thermal Power Project, electricity distribution works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a floating solar project at Phulwaria Dam and a sewage project in Kahalgaon.

Projects related to strengthening canals and embankments were also included.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for several projects, including the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Araeraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, a power evacuation system for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project, sewage and water supply projects in various cities, and the construction of a research park and hostel at IIT Patna.

Additionally, 100 PM-e-buses were flagged off to promote cleaner public transport.

Over 26,900 beneficiaries get houses under PMAY-Urban

Highlighting the government's focus on urban development and public welfare, Choudhary said more than 26,900 beneficiaries were facilitated with housewarming ceremonies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

He said projects related to sewage management, drinking water supply and other urban infrastructure would improve living conditions across Bihar.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating 15,000 special trains during the Chhath festival to help devotees travel home and participate in the celebrations. He expressed gratitude for the arrangement of Chhath songs at railway stations and airports, saying these initiatives reflected the Centre's consideration for the state's cultural traditions.

Bihar to focus on industrial growth and employment

Choudhary said industrial development and employment generation remained among the state government's key priorities. He announced plans to establish electronic parks and food parks in Bihar to attract industries and create new employment opportunities for young people.

On education, he highlighted initiatives such as the Student Credit Card Scheme, which aims to support students in pursuing higher education. He also announced plans to establish a skill university named after Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur to provide employment-oriented education and vocational training.

The Chief Minister further said 700 model schools had been opened under the 'Saraswati Vidya Niketan' initiative, with a target of connecting 4.5 lakh students. Through the 'Vidya Saathi' app, students will also be able to access online teachers around the clock, promoting digital learning.

Centre's support crucial to Bihar's development

Choudhary also acknowledged the Centre's announcement of a ₹1.25 lakh crore development package for Bihar in 2015 and the special package announced in 2024.

He said projects such as the Kosi-Mechi river linking project and the establishment of the Makhana Board would provide fresh impetus to the state's agricultural, industrial and economic growth.

Highlighting administrative reforms, the Chief Minister said the state government had introduced the 'Sahyog Programme' to address public grievances within a stipulated period of 30 days. The initiative aims to make governance more responsive, accountable and accessible to citizens.

Concluding his address, Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Modi for his continued guidance, support and commitment towards Bihar's progress. He reiterated that the state government would continue working towards building a developed and prosperous Bihar.

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