PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Share Warm Reunion At Patna Airport During Bihar Visit; Exchange Warm Greetings |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared a warm and cordial moment at Patna Airport during the former's visit to Bihar for the inauguration of the Nitish Setu on Saturday. Kumar, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), welcomed the Prime Minister with warmth and exchanged pleasantries with him.

The two leaders greeted each other warmly and spent some time together in a cordial atmosphere. Their smiles and gestures reflected mutual respect and familiarity, offering a glimpse of their friendly relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later shared photographs of his meeting with Nitish Kumar on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He also expressed his happiness at meeting the former Bihar Chief Minister.

The interaction drew attention as the two prominent NDA leaders were seen sharing a moment of warmth and bonhomie during the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

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Nitish Kumar Also Present To See PM Modi Off

The cordial interaction continued when Prime Minister Modi was preparing to leave Bihar. Nitish Kumar was present at Patna Airport to see him off, where the two leaders once again exchanged warm greetings.

Their interaction during both the arrival and departure of the Prime Minister reflected the mutual respect and cordial ties shared by the two leaders.

Several NDA Leaders Present At Patna Airport

Several senior leaders from the Janata Dal (United) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were also present at the airport during the occasion.

Those present included Bihar's JDU legislature party leader Shravan Kumar, Bihar Legislative Council's Acting Chairman Dr Prof Ram Bachan Rai, Deputy Leader of the Ruling Party in the Legislative Council Lalan Kumar Sarraf, and Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh, popularly known as Gandhi Ji.

Bihar ministers Leshi Singh and Dr Ashok Choudhary were also among the dignitaries present, along with several other NDA leaders.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bihar was primarily centred on the inauguration of the Nitish Setu, a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity across the Ganga and strengthening road links between different parts of the state.

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