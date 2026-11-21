PM Modi To Inaugurate 9.76-Km Nitish Setu In Bihar, New Bridge To Ease Ganga Crossing; All You Need To Know |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.76-km-long Nitish Setu, a six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, on November 21, Saturday. Built at a cost of approximately ₹4,280 crore, the bridge will connect Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, providing an alternative road route between north and south Bihar.

Named after former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the bridge is expected to improve regional connectivity, reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion on existing Ganga crossings.

Nitish Setu To Ease Traffic On Existing Bridges

The bridge is part of a larger 19.7-km connectivity project linking Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali. Built using an extradosed cable-stayed design, the structure is expected to reduce the traffic burden on Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu.

The improved connectivity will particularly benefit residents of areas with limited access to Patna, making travel to hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services easier.

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Raghopur Diara, a river-surrounded region in Vaishali, is among the key beneficiaries of the project. Residents are expected to have a more convenient road connection to the state capital, reducing their dependence on limited transport routes.

Boost To Agriculture, Trade And Tourism

The new bridge is also expected to improve the movement of agricultural produce and commercial goods from north Bihar. Farmers growing litchis, bananas, maize and vegetables could benefit from quicker access to markets, helping reduce transportation-related challenges.

Officials anticipate that the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah corridor could further encourage investment in tourism, logistics and commercial activities, potentially strengthening the region's economy.

Nitish Setu Naming Triggers Political Row

The bridge's naming has sparked a political exchange between the ruling BJP-JD(U)) alliance and the opposition RJD. RJD working president Yadav questioned the decision, suggesting it could signal that Nitish Kumar's political career was nearing its end.

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“It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished,” he said.

Yadav also claimed the RJD had proposed naming the bridge after freedom fighter Akshayvat Rai, a close associate of former chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

The BJP hit back, with spokesperson Kuntal Krishna accusing Yadav of making irresponsible remarks, while Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the RJD's claim to credit for the project.

Nitish Kumar commissioned the project in 2012, while construction began in 2015.