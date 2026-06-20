World’s Largest 5,211-Kg Parad Shivling Consecrated In Haridwar Amid Grand Spiritual Gathering |

Mumbai: The three-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of what is being described as the world’s largest Parad Shivling, weighing 5,211 kilograms, concluded this week at Shri Sai Shiv Ganga Dham in Haridwar amid devotional fervour, Vedic rituals and a spiritually charged atmosphere.

More than 2,000 devotees, saints, spiritual seekers and distinguished guests from across the country participated in the grand event, which organisers said was dedicated to promoting world peace, human welfare and positive energy.

The monumental Parad Shivling was created by Dhyan Guru Raghunath Guruji following nearly a decade of spiritual practice, research and extensive study of Parad science. According to organisers, the Shivling was crafted using mercury, silver, gold and extracts from 108 herbs, making it a unique blend of India’s spiritual heritage, meditation traditions and ancient metallurgical knowledge.

The consecration ceremony was held under the blessings of the Guru Gorakhnath tradition, Pir Yogi Mahant Somnath Bapu of Girnar, and the guidance of Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Vijay Bhatkar.

Addressing devotees, Raghunath Guruji said the Shivling was not merely a religious symbol but a centre for meditation, self-reflection and the cultivation of positive consciousness. He noted that the project represented years of dedicated research and spiritual discipline aimed at fostering human welfare and spiritual awakening.

The three-day programme featured Vedic chanting, yajnas, meditation sessions, spiritual discourses and various religious ceremonies. Participants described the occasion as a celebration of spiritual awakening, social harmony and collective devotion.

Among the prominent saints and dignitaries present were Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Ji Maharaj, Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Swami Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Acharya Manish Ji of HIIMS, Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha and State Minister and Ganga Sabha President Nitin Gautam.

Industrialist and social worker Rajeev Bansal, who played a key role in organising the event, described his involvement as an opportunity for service and devotion inspired by his faith in Sai Baba.

Read Also Kolkata Gears Up For Grand International Yoga Day Event As PM Modi Arrives Tomorrow In West Bengal...

Concluding the ceremony, Raghunath Guruji thanked saints, devotees, volunteers and supporters for their contributions. He also highlighted his continuing work in disability empowerment, women farmers’ welfare, environmental awareness and innovation-driven social initiatives through organisations including DICCAI.

The event concluded with the message: “Meditation leads to Peace, Peace leads to Harmony, and Harmony leads to Global Welfare,” encapsulating the spirit of the historic gathering.