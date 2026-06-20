Kolkata Gears Up For Grand International Yoga Day Event As PM Modi Arrives Tomorrow In West Bengal After Historic Assembly Elections Win |

Kolkata is all set to transform into the country's yoga capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the city tomorrow, June 21, to lead the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga. Massive preparations are underway across the West Bengal capital, with the iconic Red Road set to host the main event where the Prime Minister will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol alongside thousands of yoga enthusiasts.

The event carries added significance as it marks Prime Minister Modi and the BJP's first major public celebration in West Bengal following the party's historic Assembly election victory in the state last month. The city has been buzzing with preparations, with authorities planning a series of cultural and wellness activities in the run-up to Yoga Day.

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Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav described International Day of Yoga as much more than a ceremonial occasion, calling it a celebration of India's ancient wisdom that has now evolved into a global movement promoting health, harmony, and collective well-being. He highlighted the worldwide scale of this year's observance, with celebrations being organised at nearly 2,500 locations across the globe and participation from more than 210 Indian missions abroad.

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In Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, several events have been lined up ahead of June 21, including Cycling for Wellness campaigns, yoga sessions in schools and government offices, programmes focused on women's health and mental well-being, and dedicated yoga activities for senior citizens, corporate employees, police personnel, firefighters, and healthcare workers.

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The festivities have also included initiatives such as "Daud Se Dhyan" across multiple locations in Kolkata and cultural celebrations along the Hooghly riverfront featuring performances, photography contests, and public engagement activities.

Adding to the grandeur, Kolkata will witness mass yoga demonstrations on 500 boats across the Hooghly River, blending the spirit of yoga with Bengal's rich river heritage. The city will also be illuminated with yoga-themed lighting displays and a spectacular drone show featuring nearly 3,000 drones depicting India's yoga journey and paying tribute to legendary yoga masters.