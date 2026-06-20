'Where Is Your Helmet?' Man Issued ₹6,000 Challan Calls Out Prayagraj Cop For Riding Without Helmet - VIDEO

A video from Prayagraj has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over whether traffic laws are being enforced equally for both citizens and law enforcement officers. The clip shows a heated exchange between a biker who was fined by traffic police and a sub-inspector who was allegedly riding without a helmet.

Biker challaned ₹6,000 for violations

According to reports, the motorcyclist was stopped by police for two traffic violations. Authorities found that the vehicle's number plate did not comply with regulations, which attracted a penalty of ₹5,000. The rider was also not wearing a helmet, resulting in an additional ₹1,000 fine.

Together, the violations led to a challan of ₹6,000.

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"Where is your helmet?" Rider questions officer

After receiving the challan, the biker noticed a police officer moving around without a helmet. The rider then confronted the officer and asked, "Where is your helmet?"

The officer reportedly replied, "I've lost it."

The response did not satisfy the biker, who argued that traffic rules should apply to everyone equally. The situation soon escalated into a verbal argument, which was captured on video and later circulated widely online.

Tense exchange captured on camera

During the confrontation, the rider continued recording the interaction on his phone. In the video, the officer is seen questioning the man's behavior and asking why he was being disrespectful. At one point, the officer appears to reach toward the phone while the discussion becomes increasingly heated.

The policeman later identified himself as Rajesh Kumar and disclosed the registration number of his vehicle as UP70GY6201.

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Social media reacts strongly

The video was shared on X by user Anuj Agnihotri, who claimed that the biker had been waiting for an opportunity to confront the officer after receiving the challan.

As the footage gained traction online, many users questioned why police personnel should be exempt from the same traffic rules they enforce. Several commenters called for stricter accountability measures for government officials and law enforcement officers found violating road safety regulations.

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Calls for equal penalties for officials

The incident has reignited discussions around transparency and fairness in traffic enforcement. Many social media users argued that officers violating road safety laws should face the same penalties as ordinary citizens.

Some even suggested creating a public reporting system that would allow citizens to submit photographic evidence of traffic violations committed by officials, ensuring that fines are issued without bias.