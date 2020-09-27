World Tourism Day 2020: Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates boat club in Nashik, two MTDC hotels

On Sunday, as people across the world marked Tourism Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a slew of projects. Details about the same were shared on Twitter by the state's Tourism and Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray.

"Our best wishes on World Tourism Day! At the Tourism Dept, we are working on many fronts to take our beloved and beautiful state on global tourism map! Sharing a glimpse," Thackeray began. He wrote that "something really cool" was being launched in Maharashtra today.

But this was not an isolated offering. Going by the details shared by him, Uddhav has, on Sunday inaugurated a boat club, two MTDC hotels and more. "Whilst we launched a data bank of @maha_tourism , my colleague @iAditiTatkare ji and I briefed CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and other dignitaries on the upcoming projects of the tourism dept, across Maharashtra (sic)," Aaditya added.

"This is the boat club in Nashik by @maha_tourism inaugurated today CM Uddhav Thackeray ji. It was envisioned by the then Tourism Minister and now Nashik Guardian Minister @ChhaganCBhujbal ji. Glad to have launched it today," Aaditya Thackeray said sharing a picture. He also shared pictures from the MTDC Grape park in Nashik.