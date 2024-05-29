‘World Didn’t Know About Mahatma Gandhi Until Film On Him Released’: PM Modi

X

Ahead of the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while slamming the Congress in an interview with ABP News said that before the release of the film Gandhi, no one in the world knew anything about Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi was a big personality. It was our responsibility that the world must have known more about him in the last 75 years. But nobody knew him. It was only after the release of the film Gandhi that the world became curious about him,” PM Modi said during the interview.

Watch the video here:

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed slammed PM Modi for his statement on Gandhi and said that he appears to have "lost his mind."

“Modi ji has lost his mind! Albert Einstein spoke about Mahatma Gandhi when he died. Martin Luther King cited Gandhi ji as his inspiration. There are statues of bapu in almost every country in the world. Sad part of the interview are the dumb Journalists who donot correct him!”

Modi ji has lost his mind! Albert Einstein spoke about Mahatma Gandhi when he died. Martin Luther King cited Gandhi ji as his inspiration. There are statues of bapu in almost every country in the world. Sad part of the interview are the dumb Journalists who donot correct him! pic.twitter.com/JSA904AwLW — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 29, 2024

During the exclusive interview, PM Modi spoke on a wide range of issues concerning him, the BJP and the country. He also spoke about his relationship with opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, PM Modi while speaking in West Bengal said on Wednesday that the task of achieving Viksit Bharat, which will start immediately after the results are announced on June 4, will not be possible without Viksit Bengal.

He was addressing an election meeting in the Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in support of the party candidate, Ashok Purkait.

This was the Prime Minister's last election meeting in West Bengal before the final and seventh phase of polls in the state on June 1.

"Viksit Bharat is never possible without Viksit Bengal"

The Prime Minister said that the task of achieving Viksit Bharat will start immediately after the results are announced on June 4. "Viksit Bharat is never possible without Viksit Bengal. To achieve that, what is required is that more and more BJP candidates are elected from Bengal. I need your blessings. Have faith in me."

"The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are unique. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the common people and not the political parties or leaders, are the driving force for the polls. The achievements that the country made in the last 10 years are not because of Modi but because of the votes of the common people that made the Modi government stronger," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | During a public rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, PM Modi says, "For appeasement, TMC is attacking the Constitution. By snatching away rights of OBCs, reservation is being given to Muslims. Calcutta HC has cancelled these certificates...On June 1 with your vote, we will… pic.twitter.com/uj2sSSHLIk — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses an election rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, he says, "This is my last election rally in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This election is different in many ways - it is led by the people of the country from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari… pic.twitter.com/JSHjOeJqg3 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Referring to the recent order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010, the Prime Minister said, "For the sake of appeasement politics, Trinamool Congress and the state government have looted the reservation rights for OBCs granted under the Indian constitution and gave the same to the Muslims."

"Trinamool Congress has insulted the Indian constitution," the Prime Minister said.

He said the situation after the counting on June 4 will be such that all the opposition parties in the country will get scattered.

"These parties, who had pampered ancestral and dynasty politics for a long time, will be virtually non-existent," the Prime Minister said.