World Bank Proposes ₹3,500-Crore Project To Transform Urban Infrastructure In Rajasthan | File Pic

Jaipur: The World Bank has proposed a $385.7 million project to transform urban infrastructure and improve civic amenities across Rajasthan, with a focus on tourism, heritage conservation, urban transport, and strengthening the financial and administrative capacity of urban local bodies.

According to the World Bank’s latest project document, the proposed Sustainable Urban Transformation in Rajasthan Accelerated (SUTRA) project will cover 32 urban local bodies across four major urban clusters centered on Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Bharatpur, along with 28 satellite towns. The areas covered by the project are estimated to have a combined population of more than 7.8 million in 2026.

The project, estimated to cost more than Rs 3,500 crore, aims to promote planned urban development and improve the quality of life for residents by expanding infrastructure and making cities more accessible, sustainable, and liveable.

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The project will prioritize the conservation and revitalization of historical and cultural heritage sites, improvements in urban transport and connectivity, solid waste management, and the development of civic amenities across the four urban clusters.

Heritage-led urban development is expected to play a significant role, given Rajasthan’s rich cultural legacy and tourism potential. The initiative also aims to improve mobility within cities and strengthen connections between major urban centers and their surrounding satellite towns.

The project will also address challenges posed by rising temperatures, water scarcity during summer, and waterlogging during the rainy season. These interventions are intended to make urban areas more resilient to climate-related challenges while improving basic services for residents.

Improving the financial health of urban local bodies will be another key component of the project. According to the World Bank document, measures will be introduced to strengthen revenue administration and improve debt management.

The initiative also seeks to enhance the borrowing capacity of municipal bodies and develop mechanisms to mobilize private and commercial capital for urban infrastructure development. These measures are expected to help cities secure additional resources for infrastructure projects and improve the long-term sustainability of urban services.

The Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) has been proposed as the implementing agency.

The proposed project has a total estimated cost of $385.7 million. This includes a proposed loan of $270 million from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), while the Rajasthan government is expected to contribute the remaining $115.7 million.

According to the project timeline, a review of its technical design is scheduled for December 10, while approval by the World Bank’s Board is expected by July 2, 2027.