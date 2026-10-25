Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assures Animal Welfare Activist Jagriti Mishra Of Support | X @gupta_rekha

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday, October 25, met animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra and assured her of full support in the matter concerning her animal shelter.

Mishra, founder of the Delhi-based Street Worldz Trust, has alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished her under-construction animal shelter without prior notice. She has claimed that the action was taken after she refused to pay an alleged bribe, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

In a post on social media, Gupta said officials had been directed to examine the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action in accordance with the law. She added that every possible assistance would be extended to Mishra through due legal process.

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“Her commitment to caring for injured and abandoned animals deserves respect and support,” Gupta said, acknowledging Mishra’s work in animal welfare.

The chief minister’s assurance comes amid concerns surrounding Mishra’s animal shelter.