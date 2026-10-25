'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega': Mallikarjun Kharge's Remark At Patna Event Triggers Row - VIDEO

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", triggered a political controversy after a disruption during his address at an event in Patna, Bihar, on the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Dr Shri Krishna Singh.

The incident occurred when a person in the audience reportedly shouted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the interruption, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

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The remark drew criticism from the BJP, with Union Minister Annapurna Devi condemning the language used by the Congress chief.

"We strongly condemn such language. Mallikarjun Kharge ji is a senior and experienced leader and the national president of the Congress party. It is deeply unfortunate that such language has been used against the Prime Minister of the country," she said.

Devi also accused the Congress of repeatedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister and his late mother. She said people would not tolerate such behaviour and alleged that it was among the reasons behind the Congress losing ground.

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The Goa BJP also criticised Kharge in a post on X, sharing a clip of his remarks. The party alleged that the language used by the Congress leadership resembled that associated with goons and mafias. It further accused Congress leaders of arrogance and said voters would hold the party accountable.

Kharge's demands over elections

During his address, Kharge also reiterated the INDIA bloc's demands concerning electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said the opposition alliance had met the President and sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of a 2023 law that, according to Kharge, grants the CEC lifelong legal protection.

The Congress chief demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and the restoration of names allegedly removed illegally from voter lists.

Kharge also called for elections to be conducted using paper ballots. He demanded that all Assembly elections held over the preceding two years be annulled and the governments elected through them be dismissed.