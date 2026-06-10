'Words Once Spoken Cannot Be Taken Back': Sachin Pilot Hits Back At Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | File Pic

The political temperature within the Rajasthan Congress, which had risen following recent remarks by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding his political opponent Sachin Pilot, intensified further on Wednesday when Pilot, speaking in a tone that seemed to offer a lesson to Gehlot, said, “I have respected every individual working in the political arena. I have no personal feud with anyone. I speak very carefully because words once spoken cannot be taken back, so struggle and standing by the truth is essential. Restraint, contentment, and showing respect are all necessary; how people behave is not in our hands.”

Pilot was addressing a gathering in Karauli on Wednesday during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of his father, the late Union Minister Rajesh Pilot. This was Pilot's first public event following Gehlot's remarks, and a strong response was anticipated. While Pilot did respond, he remained largely restrained and did not explicitly name anyone, though he did make a couple of pointed remarks.

In his statement, Gehlot had claimed that he was responsible for making Pilot a Union Minister and that Pilot ought to acknowledge this. Without naming anyone, Pilot retorted, “We may hold various positions, but our job is not to distribute posts among ourselves. If we simply hand out positions to one another, what ideology, the organization, and the public do? Our duty is to serve the people with absolute truthfulness.”

Pilot stated that when the time and circumstances are right—and according to the organization, a person is deemed suitable—one will certainly be entrusted with responsibility. However, if someone engages in politics solely to reap rewards, he will mostly remain unhappy;

He remarked that while the nature of politics may change, the public still supports those who work with honesty and diligence.

Pilot emphasized that restraint and discipline are essential in both life and politics, noting that hard work never goes to waste. He said that he always expressed heartfelt respect for everyone he has worked with in the political arena.

He acknowledged that while there might be differences of opinion, there is no personal animosity.

“We need to open Mohabbat Ki Dukan—meaning that even if someone disagrees with you, you should win them over so completely that they are ready to walk alongside you,” said Pilot.

Notably, Gehlot, recently making references to the Pilot-led rebellion in the party in 2020, had suggested that he should “admit” his mistakes and “accept the truth.”