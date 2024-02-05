‘Won't Shed Tears': Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets Emotional Before Floor Test

Hemant Soren in Jharkhand assembly |

In an emotional address to the Assembly preceding the crucial majority test, arrested Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren asserted that he wouldn't shed tears today, emphasising that the tears of tribals and marginalised sections hold no significance for the ruling dispensation at the center.

Facing money laundering allegations, Soren resigned as Chief Minister on January 31 and was promptly arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). With support from JMM, Congress, and other allies, Soren's close associate Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister and successfully passed the majority test in the Assembly on Monday.

Hemant Soren, in his Assembly speech, affirmed Champai Soren's strong backing from the JMM-led alliance and criticised the BJP-led central government for his arrest, labeling the night of January 31 as a "dark chapter" in the nation's democracy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Conspiracy was hatched long back to arrest me:Soren

The former CM accused the state governor of playing an active role in his arrest. “On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a chief minister was arrested, and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident. January 31 is a black chapter in India’s history,” said Soren.

Soren alleged that the conspiracy to arrest him was hatched long back. "It was being cooked over a low flame. This was executed in a well-planned manner," he said.

During his speech in the assembly, JMM Chief denied the charges leveled against him by the enforcement agency and said that he would resign from political life if the agency was able to prove a single allegation against him.