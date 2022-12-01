Woman, two children found hanging in Rajasthan

e-Paper Get App
A 25-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging at their home in Rajasthan's ??Dungarpur district on Thursday, police said.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
Sadar police station SHO Bhawani Singh said Sumitra (25) and her two children Naresh (5) and Deepak (4) committed suicide by hanging.

Sumitra's family members, however, suspect her husband, who works as a labourer in Udaipur, of killing her and their children, he said.

An investigation is underway after registering a case against the husband on the complaint by the woman's family members, he added.

The post mortem of the bodies will be done by a medical board on Friday, Singh said.

