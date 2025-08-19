Woman Puts Foot On Face Of Man She Met On Instagram, Thrashes Him With Stick; Accomplices Kick Him In UP's Bijnor – VIDEO

Woman Puts Foot On Face Of Man She Met On Instagram | X/@bstvlive

Bijnor: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, in a viral video, a woman, her face covered with a dupatta, is seen placing her foot on the face of a man lying on the ground in a field. The woman is holding a stick and beating the man, she is accompanied by several men, who are also seen assaulting the young man. The man was reportedly later stripped and brutally thrashed.The woman has been identified as Jyoti, and the victim as Amit Arya.

Reportedly, the two became friends on Instagram. Jyoti allegedly invited Amit from Meerut to Bijnor, where she and four of her friends caught hold of him, stripped him, and brutally assaulted him.

Amit works as a cash van driver for Hitachi. On 11th July, he reportedly took a half-day leave from work and did not return home that night. His family searched for him for two days, but he was nowhere to be found. On 13th July, his cousin Anurag filed a missing person report with the police. It has been 39 days since Amit went missing, and his whereabouts remain unknown, causing deep concern for his family. The cause of the assault remains unknown.

Police Action

On July 26, Meerut police detained Jyoti and her two friends, Sachin and Chhotu, after questioning them in connection with the incident. Following this, Anurag filed an FIR against Jyoti, Sachin, Chhotu, and four unidentified individuals.

Police said that a special team has been formed to ensure the safe recovery of Amit and to arrest all those involved in the assault. They added that the investigation is underway from all angles, and the case will be solved soon.