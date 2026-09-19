Woman Allegedly Tears Own Clothes During Train Ticket Check, Threatens TTE With False Case; VIDEO Goes Viral |

A viral video from an express train has sparked discussion on social media after a woman passenger was allegedly seen tearing her own clothes during an argument with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who had stopped her for a ticket check.

Female passenger tears her own clothes and accuses TTE of molestation after being caught without a ticket - TTE was recording the whole time. @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/f4KKPWHkBt — Neerajxplains (@Neerajxplains) September 18, 2026

Viral Video Shows Shocking Scenes

The incident reportedly began when the TTE asked the woman to produce her ticket. According to the claims accompanying the viral video, she did not have a valid ticket and allegedly attempted to offer cash instead. She also reportedly claimed that her brother was a railway employee.

The situation escalated during the confrontation. In the video, the woman can allegedly be heard speaking to her brother over the phone and claiming that the TTE was trying to undress her. She also reportedly threatened to call the emergency helpline 112 and accused the TTE of inappropriate behaviour.

She identified herself as 'Radhika Tiwari' when the TTE asked her name. As the argument continued, the woman is allegedly seen tearing her own clothes while accusing the TTE of touching her inappropriately and attempting to molest her.

The TTE, however, had reportedly been recording the interaction on his mobile phone. The video appears to capture the sequence of events, including the dispute over the ticket and the escalation later. The recording could potentially provide context to the allegations made during the confrontation.

Read Also Viral Video: Passenger Performs Puja With Oil Lamp On AC Train Berth Risking Fire Safety

Railway Seva Reacts To Viral Video Post

Railway Seva, the official X account for support to RailUsers, responded to the viral post and asked for details to facilitate action. “Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on RailMadad or dial 139 for speedy redressal,” Railway Seva said.

Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/mStFiquCvQ or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) September 18, 2026

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with users raising questions about the confrontation and the importance of recording such disputes when allegations are made during public interactions. The exact location of the train, the identities of those involved and whether any formal complaint was filed have not been independently established from the viral video.