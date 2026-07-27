Viral Video Shows Passenger Performing Puja With Oil Lamp On AC Train Berth Despite Fire Hazard

X/@JharkhandRail

A video from an AC train coach has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over passenger safety. The viral clip shows a passenger performing prayers on the upper berth while lighting incense sticks and an oil lamp.

A fellow passenger reportedly intervened, explaining that such acts can be dangerous. Smoke may trigger the train's fire alarm. The clip shows a man sitting cross-legged in a vest, engaged in prayers. In front of him is a lit diya. Despite a fellow passenger calling him multiple times, he ignores him and continues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video. The exact date, details of the train and the Railways' response to the viral video were not available at the time of writing the article.

Netizens react online

The video, posted by X user "Jharkhand Rail Users", has triggered comments from netizens.

"it's foolish of that passinger should complain to concerned authorities n Rail Minister urgently as unforeseen mishap happens innocent psssingers hv pay a price bcoz one foolish lunatic person," (sic) one of the users wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"No one in sane mind will do this. All these seems more like a disease of becoming viral instead of real bhakti,"(sic) another user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote"Need to be arrested for breaking the law."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 103.2K views in just few hours of posting on X.