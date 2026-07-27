'Reel Minister Must Resign': Viral Video Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw Over Mumbai Local Overcrowding | Shivam Sanatan's Instagram

A video criticising Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over overcrowding on Indian Railways has gone viral on social media, with the creator calling for the minister's resignation while highlighting the plight of passengers travelling on a Mumbai local train.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Shivan Sanatan with the caption, "Reel Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must resign." In the post, the user alleged that Indian Railways is going through one of its worst phases and claimed that, even in 2026, the network is nowhere close to the level of Switzerland's railway system in 1865.

The caption further argued that the political leadership should take responsibility for the state of the railways and demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation. It also called for government jobs to be based on performance rather than permanent employment.

In the video, the man is seen travelling in a crowded Mumbai local train, recording the packed compartment where several passengers are standing due to the lack of seating space. Addressing the railway minister directly, he says, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai. I am making this video for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. People are travelling while hanging. This is the salary of the Railway Ministry - ₹34 lakh per year. Look at the condition of taxpayers."

He then points to an elderly woman standing in the coach and says she is around his mother's age and has been struggling to stand for a long time despite having paid taxes throughout her life. He questions when Indian Railways will address the issue of overcrowding and ensure passengers can travel with dignity.

The man also criticises the political system, saying that while citizens have the power to elect leaders, they cannot remove them from office when public services fail. He further questions whether the railway minister would take responsibility if a passenger were to lose their life due to overcrowding or related circumstances.

There has been no immediate response from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw or the Ministry of Railways regarding the viral post.

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