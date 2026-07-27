Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 88.40% Amid Heavy Rainfall; Lake Levels Witness 2.22% Spike In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves continued to swell following steady monsoon rainfall, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city rising to 88.40 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department on Monday.

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The increase follows rainfall recorded between 6 am on Sunday, July 26, and 6 am on Monday, July 27, 2026, during which the city's reservoir stock registered a 2.22 percentage point rise. As per the report, the seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, now collectively hold 12,79,534 million litres (ML) of water against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi remain at 100 per cent capacity. Tansa has reached 98.93 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 91.21 per cent. Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, has climbed to 86.86 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna has reached 75.76 per cent of its useful storage capacity.

The catchment areas continued to receive rainfall over the past 24 hours. Middle Vaitarna recorded the highest rainfall at 113 mm, followed by Upper Vaitarna with 80 mm, Modak Sagar with 63 mm, Tansa with 57 mm, Bhatsa with 31 mm, Tulsi with 17 mm, and Vihar with 8 mm.

The Bhandup Complex, which houses Mumbai's Master Control Centre for water supply operations, recorded 25 mm of rainfall during the period, taking the season's cumulative rainfall at the complex to 2,246 mm. Four reservoirs already started overflowing this monsoon. Vihar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, Tansa on July 22, and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With reservoir levels now nearing 90 per cent of total live storage capacity, the sustained monsoon rainfall has strengthened Mumbai's water reserves, offering substantial relief and ensuring a comfortable drinking water supply for the city in the months ahead.

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