Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Drizzle As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light drizzle and gusty winds on Monday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another day of rain across the city and suburbs. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by strong winds.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs, while isolated areas may experience heavy showers. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely during the day, with wind speeds expected to increase to 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

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The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious as heavy rainfall in isolated pockets could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and minor disruptions to daily commute. However, after Monday, rainfall activity is expected to ease, with moderate showers likely to continue over the next three days.

On Sunday, Mumbai and the adjoining metropolitan region witnessed light to moderate spells of rain, providing temporary relief from the intense downpours experienced last week.

Over 1,800 MM Rainfall Recorded So Far

Meanwhile, the city has already recorded higher rainfall than last year's monsoon. According to IMD data, the Santacruz observatory has received 1,883.9 mm of rainfall so far this season, accounting for 81.24 per cent of its average annual rainfall. The figure is 26 per cent higher than the rainfall recorded on the corresponding date last year.

The Colaba observatory has recorded 1,590.3 mm of rainfall this monsoon, which is 75.91 per cent of its average annual rainfall and 31 per cent higher than the amount recorded during the same period in 2025.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

The sustained monsoon activity has also continued to improve the city's air quality. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Good' category, with a reading of 34. Under the standard AQI classification, values between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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