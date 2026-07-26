Visiting Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park This Monsoon? Read This Before You Go

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Image credit: Official website

When the monsoon arrives, Mumbai gets a much-needed green makeover, and few places showcase it better than Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tucked away in Borivali, this sprawling forest transforms into a refreshing escape with rain-soaked trails, flowing waterfalls and mist-covered landscapes. Whether you're planning a weekend trek, hoping to spot wildlife or simply looking for a peaceful break from the city's hustle, SGNP offers something for every nature lover. Before you lace up your shoes, here's a handy guide to make the most of your visit.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Image credit: Wikipedia

A green oasis in the heart of Mumbai

Spread across nearly 103 square kilometres, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one of the world's rare national parks located within a major metropolitan city. Often referred to as Mumbai's "green lung", it shelters more than 40 species of mammals, over 250 bird species, hundreds of butterflies, reptiles and a rich variety of native plants.

The park also has deep historical roots, evolving from the former Krishnagiri and Borivali National Parks before being renamed in 1981 in memory of Sanjay Gandhi.

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Monsoon is the best time to explore

From June to September, the park comes alive with dense greenery, seasonal streams and picturesque waterfalls. It's the ideal season for nature walks and trekking, although visitors should wear sturdy footwear as many trails become slippery after heavy rain.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Photo Credit: FPJ

Best things to do inside SGNP

Adventure lovers can explore beginner-friendly routes like the Shilonda Nature Trail, while experienced trekkers can venture towards Peacock Point, Snake Trail, Gaumukh or Bhoot Bangla Trail. The park also organises guided treks, birdwatching sessions, butterfly walks and cycling experiences for visitors looking to discover its biodiversity.

One of the biggest attractions is the historic Kanheri Caves, a remarkable Buddhist cave complex carved into black basalt rock centuries ago. Visitors can either take a park bus, rent a bicycle or enjoy a scenic walk to reach the caves before exploring the ancient monuments.

Wildlife enthusiasts can opt for the popular Lion and Tiger Safari, where specially designed vehicles take visitors through protected enclosures to spot the majestic big cats from close quarters. The park is also home to leopards, spotted deer, sambhar, porcupines and several other animals living in the wild.

Getting there and visitor information

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is located along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East. Borivali railway station is only a few minutes away, while Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station on Metro Line 7 offers convenient access. The park remains open from Tuesday to Sunday between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm and stays closed on Mondays.

Private vehicles are not permitted inside the park. Visitors can explore using BEST buses, buggy rides or rented bicycles, making it easy to cover longer distances comfortably.

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Tips before you visit

Book safari and activity tickets online in advance, especially on weekends.

Reach early in the morning for pleasant weather and better wildlife sightings.

Carry drinking water, light snacks and comfortable walking shoes.

Stay on designated trails, avoid littering, and remember that many activities pause during the afternoon break.

A bicycle rental is one of the best ways to experience the park at your own pace while soaking in Mumbai's lush monsoon beauty.